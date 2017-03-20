You Paid For It: Anti-sex cams for Clearwater fire stations

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – After several steamy scandals over the past few years, the City of Clearwater is putting its government foot down when it comes to hanky-panky in the firehouse. At least, that’s the intention behind the installation of surveillance and security cameras in and around eight fire stations at a cost to taxpayers of $267,000.

That’s right, because one or more members of the fire department couldn’t keep their bunker gear on in high-profile sex scandals, (the exact number and nature of those incidents remains in dispute,) you’re getting hit with a quarter million dollar bill to install a network of cameras that record activity in “common” areas such as the truck bays and hallways. Those new cameras also record activity in parking lots and exterior areas surrounding the fire houses. Bathrooms, dorms, kitchens, recreation, and workout areas remain off-limits to the anti-sex cams and there is no sound recording anywhere.

Turning off the hot water and forcing firefighters might have been far cheaper, but wasn’t an option. The firefighter union would never have gone for that – and it wouldn’t be fair to the 99.99 percent of the department’s firefighters who haven’t used fire stations for romantic encounters.

So far, the cameras are up and running in six stations and installation is underway in two. No one actually monitors the video, but it will be on a 30-day recording loop in case any reports of funny business arise, according to Clearwater Deputy Chief of Operations Marvin Pettingill.

Pettingill says he can access live video feeds from a computer in his Fire Administration headquarters office, but doesn’t plan to do that in the normal course of business.

The roots of the firehouse sex cameras began three years ago when former firefighter Steve Coward recorded himself in a 20-second cell phone video having sexual relations

with a woman inside the bathroom of Station 51. Before it was over, other evidence surfaced indicating Coward was also sexually active with female guests in the fire house dorm, a fire department dive truck and even the workout room. The new surveillance cameras purchased to discourage such shenanigans are not located in any of those areas.

Another scandal surfaced last year when allegations surfaced of on-duty romantic encounters in a fire station between Fire Lt. William Fry and medic Tiffany Seabolt. A lengthy investigation resulted in the suspension of Fry and Seabolt and their assignment to different fire stations. No one ever proved they had engaged in sexual activity in a firehouse, and they denied that ever happened.

The Firefighter’s Union President Sean Becker says firefighters don’t like the idea of “Big Brother” keeping an eye on them, even though the view is restricted to areas where they might be lounging outside or cleaning fire trucks inside the station bays. Pettingill insists the cameras are just one element of a larger effort to reduce illicit romance in the ranks that also included consultations from an institutional psychologist.

Tonight at 6, see for yourself how the new cameras are working out and what taxpayers are getting for their money in your You Paid for It report.