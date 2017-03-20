Thief snatches woman’s keys at Polk County Dollar General, steals car, crashes it one day later

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) —A man was arrested after he followed a woman around a Dollar General, snatched her keys, stole the woman’s car and crashed it the next day.

Dallas Thomas, 23 was already wanted for a litany of crimes.

His latest crime spree started at the Dollar General Store on Florida Avenue on Saturday. He was following a 57-year-old woman around the store and reportedly snatched her keys and ran for the door.

He was able to bypass both the woman and a clerk to run to the parking lot and steal the woman’s car.

But despite evading the victim, Thomas couldn’t hide his identity from the cops, who found a bag in the parking lot containing paperwork with his name.

On Sunday, he crashed the stolen car in Hardee County. He was on the ground begging for medical assistance when a Good Samaritan arrived to help. The Good Samaritan called 911 and an EMS responded.

Hardee County authorities were also called to the scene and ran the car’s tag and discovered it was stolen.

They also discovered an outstanding warrant for his arrest for robbery and auto theft. In the warrant, he’s seen in surveillance footage wearing the same clothes as seen in the Dollar General surveillance photos.

He was medically evaluated and taken into custody.

He remains in the Hardee County jail.

