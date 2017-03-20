St. Pete man arrested for sexual battery and molestation of minor

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) —A St. Petersburg man was arrested on Monday for sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation of a 13-year-old minor.

Ronnie Kasten, 29 was accused of touching the minor inappropriately on several occasions over the past three years.

The victim was 11 years-old the first time it happened.

The minor informed a family member of the abuse, who notified detectives.

Kasten was arrested on Monday and transported to the Pinellas County jail without incident.

He’s been charged with one count of sexual battery and one count of lewd and lascivious molestation.

