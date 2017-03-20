Seminole County mother arrested in death of 3-week-old son

SANFORD, Fla. (WESH)—A Seminole County mother has been charged with child neglect in connection with the death of a malnourished 3-week-old child.

Deputies arrested Michelle Spinicchia on a several charges Sunday, including aggravated neglect of a child with great bodily harm.

The arrest comes more than six months after the child’s August death.

Deputies said they were called to Spinicchia’s Sanford home Aug. 10 after the boy was found unresponsive. The child was pronounced dead at a hospital later in the day.

An autopsy showed that the infant was severely malnourished and underweight. Investigators also learned that the infant was born prematurely and required medical treatment for breathing issues, however Spinicchia failed to take him to follow-up doctor appointments.

Investigators said Spiniccha’s failure to provide essential medical care and to properly feed the infant resulted in his death.

When she was arrested on Sunday, Spiniccha was out of jail on bond in an unrelated domestic violence case, deputies said.

She is being held at the Seminole County Jail without bond.

An arrest report shows that the child was a twin. The other twin was not injured.

