Tampa security expert teaches Uber drivers how to stay safe

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Uber drivers never know who will be climbing into the backseat of their cars, that’s why many are now signing up for specialized training classes.

“When you’re operating a vehicle there are a lot of factors at play it’s not like you’re out on your feet,” said security expert Gino Collura of Tampa’s G.R.I.T. Ready.

Collura is traveling the country teaching Uber and Lyft drivers how to stay safe.

“You don’t know what’s going to happen, but it those situations are circumstances and knowledge to stay safe. Not just for yourself but being able to protect the people who are around you,” said Collura.

Collura doesn’t teach drivers how to fight back. Instead, he shows them how to get away from the threat.

Dustin McGinnis signed up for the workshop after he claims a rider attacked him.

“I had to tell him several times on the trip, ‘Hey, I need you to sit back in the seat while the car’s in motion.’ I guess he got tired of hearing me talk – cause he just lunged forward and punched me in the face,” said McGinnis.

After taking the class, McGinnis knows exactly what to do if a situation escalates, and feels safe doing a job he loves.

“As serious as that is, of all the fares that I’ve taken in the past year, you’re talking one isolated incident. The majority of people in my car are like I love Uber this is a great thing – you’re out making money and you’re helping us so it’s definitely a great thing,” said McGinnis.

G.R.I.T. Ready is Tampa based. Collura teaches classes across Tampa Bay and also travels the country helping ride sharing drivers.

