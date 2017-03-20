Sarasota deputies investigate hit-and-run crash on Stickney Point Road bridge

By Published:
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota deputies are investigating a hit and run collision that sent a bicyclist to the hospital with serious injuries.

It happened at the Stickney Pt. Rd. Bridge in Sarasota.

Authorities say the pedestrian was riding his bicycle over the bridge when he was struck by a vehicle that had swerved onto the sidewalk.

After the collision, the vehicle returned to the road and continued eastbound over the bridge without stopping.

There were no witnesses at the scene.

The bicyclists was transported to the Sarasota Memorial hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact Tpr. Peter Delcos at (941)
492-5850.

 

