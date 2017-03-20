Police search for missing Polk County teen

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) —The Auburndale Police Department is looking for a teenager who didn’t come home from school.
Police say Kayla Moffett, 13, told her friends at Stambaugh Middle School she was skipping town and might head to Ohio.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Auburndale Police Department at 863-965-5555.
