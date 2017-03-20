Police find remains of Palmetto woman killed by daughter’s boyfriend

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Palmetto believe they have found the remains of a woman who was killed by her daughter’s boyfriend.

Tricia Freeman was reported missing last week. On Sunday, police said 26-year-old Roy Nichols Jr. admitted to killing her during a struggle at Freeman’s home.

Nichols is the boyfriend of Freeman’s daughter, 21-year-old Kayla Colyer. Both were taken into custody early Saturday morning in West Virginia.

During an interview with investigators, Nichols said Colyer was not there when he murdered Freeman, but said both of them put Freeman in her car and dumped her body in another part of Florida.

On Monday, police said they found human remains in Levy County, and they believe the remains are Freeman.

After dumping Freeman’s body, police say Nichols and Colyer drove her car to Kentucky and abandoned it.

A store clerk eventually recognized Colyer and Nichols in West Virginia, and called police.

Nichols will face a murder charge. Colyer will be charged with accessory after the fact.

