Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias to perform at Tampa concert

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias are headed to Tampa.

The Grammy award winners will reunite as co-headliners in a tour with CNCO. They will perform at Amalie Arena on Thursday, June 22.

Pitbull and Iglesias are longtime friends. Their 16-day tour begins on Saturday, June 3 in Chicago at the Allstate Arena. The North American run will visit Los Angeles, Dallas, New York and Toronto, as well as hometown Miami.

Tickets for the Tampa concert go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 24.

Enrique Iglesias is known as one of the biggest Latin recording artists in history and has been honored with more than 200 awards. He has had 27 #1 singles on the Billboard Latin Songs Chart.

Grammy-winning performer Christian Perez, aka Pitbull, is from Miami who has also hosted specials on network and cable TV. His music has appeared in various movies including “Men In Black III” and “The Penguins of Madagascar.”

CNCO won the 2015 Univision musical competition, La Banda. Quintet members Christopher Vlez, Erick Brian Coln, Joel Pimentel, Richard Camacho, and Zabdiel De Jess won over viewers and renowned judges Ricky Martin, Laura Pausini and Alejandro Sanz.

