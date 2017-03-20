Pinellas County deputies find body in water near Egmont Key

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office say a body has been found in the water near Egmont Key.

Deputies recovered the body in the channel Monday afternoon on the south side of the Key.

Right now, investigators are waiting for the medical examiner to identify the body.

News Channel 8 will bring you updates as soon as they are available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES