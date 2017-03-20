Pasco Sheriff’s Office welcomes new K9 officer

By Published:
Picture from Pasco County Sheriff's Office

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office welcomed a new addition to its K9 team.

The sheriff’s office posted pictures of its newest K9, Knox, to Facebook on Monday.

Knox is just 8 weeks old, but will already be working in about ten months.

