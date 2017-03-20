Orlando woman splashes bleach into husband’s face during argument over her new girlfriend

Lekeisha Regina LeGrand

ORLANDO, Fla. —A woman was charged with permanent disfigurement Sunday for splashing bleach into her husband’s eyes during an argument over her new girlfriend, police said.

Lekeisha Regina LeGrand, 31, and her husband, Quinton Jarmars Joyner, live in a home on Rockwell Road with their four children, according to a police report.

Joyner told police that LeGrand recently “discovered” that she was gay and began dating another woman, whom Joyner didn’t want around their children. After an argument over the subject on, LeGrand and Joyner left their home Saturday night.

When Joyner returned to his home Sunday afternoon, he discovered that his children had been left alone.

The police report said LeGrand returned five minutes later, and another verbal argument broke out between the pair in front of their daughter, Briana. Joyner told police that he began yelling and throwing boxes during the fight.

Briana Joyner told authorities that LeGrand asked her to grab bleach for her, but the girl refused to do so. LeGrand took the bleach from a closet and splashed it into Joyner’s face, police said.

LeGrand left the home after Joyner called law enforcement, but later returned, according to authorities.

LeGrand is charged with aggravated battery/permanent disfigurement.

 

