Man arrested for pointing gun at Hillsborough County patrol car

By Published:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) —An Orlando man was arrested on I-4 Sunday after allegedly pointing a gun at a Hillsborough County deputy.

Two deputies in two separate vehicles were traveling several car lengths away from each other when they noticed Nico Torres, 24, barreling towards them on the interstate. When he started to tail one of the deputies, another saw Torres roll down his window, extend his arms and pretend to fire a gun with his fingers at his colleague. Torres brought his arms back inside the vehicle, grabbed a gun and pointed it out the window at the deputy’s car.

The deputy who witnessed this all go down, alerted his colleague and both men conducted a traffic stop.

The deputies searched his car and found a glock 17 on the floorboard with a round in the chamber and no magazine attached.

It was later located in the glove comparment.

The deputies say Torres appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

A DUI unit was called in ot conduct a DUI investigation.

Torres was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed firearm, driving under the influence and aggravated assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer.

 

