Kidnapped Valrico mother urges others in abusive situations to seek help

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Alisa Summers says she needed to be in a Hillsborough County Courthouse on Monday morning. Not because she was facing trial, or a summons, she was there to attend a bond hearing for her estranged husband Trevor.

“I wanted to see it for myself. I wanted to be here. I wanted to see for sure that he was not getting out, that he was going to be behind bars and stay there,” Summers said.

Trevor Summers did not appear in court. His attorney told the judge they would not oppose a motion by the state attorney to hold him without bond until trial.

Trevor Summers is accused of kidnapping his wife Alisa and trying to kill her.

A two-day search for the couple ended when Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Trevor, and Alisa escaped from a car at a home near Little Harbor in southern Hillsborough County.

The couple had met to discuss their divorce.

“I’m doing well, I’m healing. There is a lot of healing still to be done but I am, I’m healing,” Alisa Summers said.

She still wears a bandage on her wrist where she says her husband slashed her with a knife in an attempt to kill her.

Monday, Alisa Summers wanted to reach out to other victims of domestic violence.

“I want to just reach out to other women that are in that situation and to reach out and find people to surround yourself with,” Summers said. “A lot of times in domestic abuse, you are isolated and just find a church home or find a community that is going to come along beside you and give you the courage to get out, and that’s what I did and I had the courage to get away from this. This situation is dangerous. It’s dangerous to any woman that is in domestic abuse. Your situation is dangerous, take it seriously and get yourself out.”

Mindy Murphy, the CEO of the Spring, a domestic violence shelter for women in Hillsborough County, says domestic violence can happen to anyone.

“The women who are being harmed are smart, they’re competent, they’re successful. They are often doing everything in their power to control their circumstances,” Murphy said.

She says women who find themselves in abusive situations should first develop an escape plan with a trained professional before they leave.

“We can help you figure out what is going to give you the best likelihood of being safe because what is safe for me might put someone else in harm’s way,” Murphy said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES