Jacksonville teen pleads guilty to murdering homeless man

By Published:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A teenager who was 12 years old when he was charged with killing a homeless man in Jacksonville has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The Florida Times-Union reports that the now-15-year-old boy was sentenced Monday. The boy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last year for the 2014 killing of 54-year-old Thomas Trent.

Investigators say surveillance video showed two young men running behind the strip mall where Trent’s body was found with something pulled over their heads.

The boy was later identified by his friend after the friend was charged in a separate armed robbery and car theft case.

No motive for the killing was ever discovered.

