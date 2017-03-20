Hillsborough County deputies investigate homicide in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) —The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Riverview.

Deputies were called to a residence on Hawthorne Trace Lane and found a body inside the home around 4 pm.

Authorities believe the homicide was not a random act.

They are in the process of securing a search warrant and will remain at the scene for the next several hours.

No further details are being released at this time.

