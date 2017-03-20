Girl, 17, hit by vehicle in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A teenager was seriously injured when she was hit by a vehicle on Monday morning.

It happened in the 5400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. St. N.

Authorities have closed both directions of Martin Luther King Jr. St. N.

Police say the victim is a 17-year-old girl who suffered very serious injuries.

No other details have been released.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES