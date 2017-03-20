Four sharks tagged during expedition involving Sarasota scientist

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Four more sharks have been tagged in the ocean after an expedition involving a scientist from Mote Marine.

Mote Marine’s Director of the Center for Shark Research joined a team of scientists on a three-week expedition off of South Carolina and Georgia.

In that time, the crew tagged two white sharks, named Hilton and Savannah, and two tiger sharks, named Weimar and Beaufort.

Hilton is a mature male great white shark that is more than 12 feet long, and weighs 1,326 pounds.

Savannah is an 8 and a half foot, 460-pound immature female great white shark.

Weimar is a mature male tiger shark. He weighs 304 pounds and is just over 9 feet long.

Beaufort is the smallest, just 5 and a half feet long and just over 100 pounds. He is an immature male tiger shark.

The satellite tags will now track the location of the sharks, and send data to scientists when the dorsal fins break the surface of the water.

You can track the sharks on the Global Shark Tracker website.