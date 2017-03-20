Four sharks tagged during expedition involving Sarasota scientist

By Published:

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Four more sharks have been tagged in the ocean after an expedition involving a scientist from Mote Marine.

Mote Marine’s Director of the Center for Shark Research joined a team of scientists on a three-week expedition off of South Carolina and Georgia.

In that time, the crew tagged two white sharks, named Hilton and Savannah, and two tiger sharks, named Weimar and Beaufort.

Savannah, an immature female great white shark.
Hilton, a mature male great white shark.

Hilton is a mature male great white shark that is more than 12 feet long, and weighs 1,326 pounds.

Savannah is an 8 and a half foot, 460-pound immature female great white shark.

Weimar is a mature male tiger shark. He weighs 304 pounds and is just over 9 feet long.

Beaufort is the smallest, just 5 and a half feet long and just over 100 pounds. He is an immature male tiger shark.

The satellite tags will now track the location of the sharks, and send data to scientists when the dorsal fins break the surface of the water.

You can track the sharks on the Global Shark Tracker website.

Beaufort, an immature male tiger shark.
Weimar, a mature male tiger shark.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s