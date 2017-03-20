Fire at former Ybor City bathhouse damaged neighboring business

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The investigation continues into a weekend fire that damaged a building in Ybor City that used to be a bathhouse that catered to gay men.

It was the second fire at the now-closed Ybor Resort and Spa in a roughly a week, fire officials said. Next door, workers at A.J. Arango Inc. showed up Monday morning to find a water-damaged office.

“Oh My God,” an employee said as she entered the broker’s office.

Furniture and carpeting was damaged or destroyed by water that was used to put out the flames at the resort, which butts up to the office.

The owner tells News Channel 8 that the insurance company required them to move. It could be several months before workers return.

Last weekend, investigators said a suspect or suspects got into the building and set several fires before leaving. That arson caused about $100,000 worth of damage.

Fire officials said on Saturday morning that it was tough to get to the fire because of how close it is to other buildings, but the flames didn’t spread.

Firefighters didn’t send crews inside the building due to safety concerns about the structure.

The building was heavily damaged by smoke and water.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES