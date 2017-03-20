Deputy fatally shoots armed robbery suspect in Florida

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – A sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man following a 911 call about an attempted robbery in central Florida.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey told reporters the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Sunday when deputies spotted the suspect a short distance from the site of the attempted robbery in Cape Canaveral.

Ivey says the man “turned on our deputies with a firearm” and was fatally shot. He says the deputy felt his life was in danger when he fired. He has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

The names and race of those involved haven’t been released.

No further details were immediately available.

Cape Canaveral is about 213 miles north of Miami.