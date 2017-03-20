Caravan Stage Company

Created in 1970, by Paul Kirby and Adriana Kelder, the Caravan started as a one wagon puppet show traveling on Vancouver island it grew to become a major theatrical organization with a 25 person company of actors, musicians, artists and technicians touring in six large wagons each one pulled by a team of matched bay Clydesdales. The mandate of the Caravan was to bring original theatrical productions directly into the lives of people who seldom had the opportunity to experience the performing arts.

Tickets are now on sale! You can purchase tickets online through Eventbrite. Click the link below to select a date and access purchasing options.

9:00pm – 10:30pm | April 4th – April 8th, 2017 | Poynter Park, 3rd Street South, St. Petersburg, Florida | Purchase tickets online

9:00pm – 10:30pm | April 25 – April 30, 2017 | Pontchartrain Landing, New Orleans, LA | Purchase tickets online

9:00pm – 10:30pm | May 17 – May 27, 2017 | Galveston, Texas | Tickets coming soon

9:00pm – 10:30pm | July 26 – July 29, 2017 | Gibsons Landing, BC / Town Wharf | Tickets coming soon

9:00pm – 10:30pm | August 3 – August 4, 2017 | Bowen Island, BC / Steamship Marina | Tickets coming soon

9:00pm – 10:30pm | August 15 – August 20, 2017 | Vancouver, BC / False Creek | Tickets coming soon

9:00pm – 10:30pm | August 22 – August 27, 2017 | Vancouver, BC / False Creek | Tickets coming soon

9:00pm – 10:30pm | August 29 – September 3, 2017 | Vancouver, BC / False Creek | Tickets coming soon

9:00pm – 10:30pm | September 13 – September 17, 2017 | Victoria, BC | Tickets coming soon

9:00pm – 10:30pm | September 20 – September 24, 2017 | Victoria, BC | Tickets coming soon