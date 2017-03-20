Bradenton 2-year-old in critical condition after near drowning

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Sheriff’s deputies in Manatee County say a 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after a near drowning.

According to deputies, the boy’s father told his son to go get his swimsuit on. After helping his daughter put her swimsuit on, investigators say the father found his son at the bottom of the pool.

The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing.

