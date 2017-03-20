Boy, 4, dies after accidentally hanging himself in changing room

By Published:
GoFundMe

MANKATO, Minn. (WFLA) —A 4-year-old boy has died after a tragic dressing room accident at a Minnesota thrift store on Saturday.

His name was Ryu Pena and he was shopping with his grandmother when the incident occurred on Saturday around 5:30 pm at the Again Thrift store in Mankato.

Police say a hooded sweatshirt he was wearing had caught on a hanger attached to the wall, and the boy was accidentally hanged.

“It appears at this time that he went into a changing room by himself, was gone for only a short period of time without direct supervision and ended up getting his hoodie stuck on a coat hanger and suffocated as a result of that,” Jeremy Clifton of the Mankato Department of Public Safety told KEYC-TV.

He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police do not suspect foul play, but an investigation is ongoing.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help fund the boy’s funeral expenses.

“He was so happy and full of life and he just became a big brother 4 months ago,” his aunt wrote on the fundraising site.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

T

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s