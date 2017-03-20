After Trump complaints, Florida may share voting information

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida could start comparing its voter rolls to other states to make sure people aren’t registered in other states under a bill now moving in the state Legislature.

A House panel on Monday approved the bill (HB 707) that is a top priority for local election supervisors. The measure sponsored by Rep. Ross Spano would allow the Department of State to share voter information with other states provided that the effort is not controlled by the federal government.

Currently there is a partnership between 20 states and the District of Columbia to share information.

President Donald Trump has made an issue of people who are registered to vote in more than one state, using it as one of the bedrocks of his overall contention that voter fraud is rampant in the U.S.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES