Accused killer Markeith Loyd set to appear in court this morning

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Accused killer Markeith Loyd is scheduled to be in court Monday morning for a status hearing. It is the first time Loyd will appear since his case was reassigned by Governor Rick Scott.

Last week, State Attorney Aramis Ayala announced she would not seek the death penalty, sparking backlash from law enforcement officials.

Governor Rick Scott took the case away from Ayala after she refused to recuse herself.

State Attorney Brad King, District 5, will now prosecute the case. King’s district includes Lake, Marion and Sumter counties.

King said he is still researching the facts of this case and has not yet decided whether or not he will pursue the death penalty against Loyd.

Loyd is accused of killing his pregnant former girlfriend, Sade Dixon and Orlando Police Sergeant Debra Clayton.

Loyd’s trial for the Dixon case begins May 1.

On June 19, Loyd will stand trial for Clayton’s death.

