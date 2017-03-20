Accused killer Markeith Loyd set to appear in court this morning

WESH Published:
Markeith Loyd, suspected of fatally shooting a Florida police officer, attends his initial court appearance Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at the Orange County Jail, in Orlando, Fla. Loyd spoke out of turn and was defiant during the appearance on charges of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend. He was injured during his arrest Tuesday night following a weeklong manhunt. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP, Pool)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH)  — Accused killer Markeith Loyd is scheduled to be in court Monday morning for a status hearing. It is the first time Loyd will appear since his case was reassigned by Governor Rick Scott.

Last week, State Attorney Aramis Ayala announced she would not seek the death penalty, sparking backlash from law enforcement officials.

Governor Rick Scott took the case away from Ayala after she refused to recuse herself.

State Attorney Brad King, District 5, will now prosecute the case. King’s district includes Lake, Marion and Sumter counties.

King said he is still researching the facts of this case and has not yet decided whether or not he will pursue the death penalty against Loyd.

Loyd is accused of killing his pregnant former girlfriend, Sade Dixon and Orlando Police Sergeant Debra Clayton.

Loyd’s trial for the Dixon case begins May 1.

On June 19, Loyd will stand trial for Clayton’s death.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s