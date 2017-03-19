St. Pete man involved in deadly I-75 crash that killed 4

Published:

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Four people are dead after a crash involving three vehicles on I-75 in Alachua County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a vehicle with four passengers was traveling south down the interstate when it failed to signal, veered off the road and rear-ended a disabled semi truck, driven by Alton Lucius Gravely, 55.

A third vehicle, driven by Thon Dexter Rice, 52 of St. Petersburg was hit by debris from the initial collision.

Neither Gravely nor rice reported injuries.

Authorities have withheld names of the deceased pending notification of kin.

 

