Rocket carrying military satellite launches from Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) – A rocket carrying a military communication satellite launched from Florida on Saturday.

The United Launch Alliance rocket carrying the satellite successfully launched from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station after being delayed about 30 minutes due to a technical issue.

The satellite, built by Boeing, will join a worldwide communications network used by the US military and its allies. It is the ninth satellite to join that network.

