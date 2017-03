TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays took a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday in Florida.

Scoring opened up in the fourth inning at Florida Auto Exchange Stadium when Jake Bauers hit a two-run home run.

The Rays grabbed another run in the fifth inning.

The Blue Jays scored two runs later in the game, but the Rays held them to that score.

Tampa Bay continues its preseason Sunday, facing Philadelphia at 1 p.m.