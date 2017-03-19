Rays beat Phillies 8-0 in well-pitched ballgame

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla.—Congratulations are in order for the Tampa Bay Rays, which beat the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday 8-0.

Pitcher Justin Marks went three perfect innings, with two strikeouts. And right-handed reliever Tommy Hunter followed his lead, pitching two perfect innings without allowing a single run.

“Really well pitched ballgame,” Rays manager Kevin Cash told reporters after the game. “[Marks] was outstanding. Tommy Hunter, that was probably his best outing we’ve seen. Farquhar threw the ball well. Really pleased with the effort of the pitching.”

FINAL: #Rays 8, Phillies 0 Rays limit the Phils to two hits. pic.twitter.com/xTEE8k1onN — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) March 19, 2017

The Rays got their first run in the second inning after a hit from Steven Souza Jr.

Corey Dickerson hit his third home run of the season to give the Rays a two-run lead.

And eleven players batted in the final inning, scoring five runs.

The Rays next face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday at 1:05 pm.

