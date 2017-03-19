Rays beat Phillies 8-0 in well-pitched ballgame

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla.—Congratulations are in order for the Tampa Bay Rays, which beat the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday 8-0.
Pitcher Justin Marks went three perfect innings, with two strikeouts. And right-handed reliever Tommy Hunter followed his lead, pitching two perfect innings without allowing a single run.
“Really well pitched ballgame,” Rays manager Kevin Cash told reporters after the game. “[Marks] was outstanding. Tommy Hunter, that was probably his best outing we’ve seen. Farquhar threw the ball well. Really pleased with the effort of the pitching.”
The Rays got their first run in the second inning after a hit from Steven Souza Jr.
Corey Dickerson hit his third home run of the season to give the Rays a two-run lead.
And eleven players batted in the final inning, scoring five runs.
The Rays next face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday at 1:05 pm.
