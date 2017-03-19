Protecting the President, but at what price?

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – Protecting President Donald Trump certainly comes with a price, and now taxpayers might have to shell out some money to protect the commander-in-chief.

The New York City Police Department and police in Palm Beach County, Florida want their money back. They say the President owes them the millions of dollars it costs them to protect him, his family and their homes.

In a letter to New York Congressional members last month, NYPD Commissioner James O’Neal wrote, “Funding will be critical to ensure New York City can allocate the personnel and resources that are necessary to keep the city and all its residents safe.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio talked about the challenges back in December.

“We have never had a situation where a President of the United States would be here on such a regular basis,” de Blasio said.

During the transition period from Election Day to Inauguration Day, O’Neal said the cost of securing Trump Tower and the area around it added up to $24 million.

Palm Beach County officials say they spend an estimated $60,000 in overtime every day the President spends in Florida while they protect him at Mar-a-Lago.

Local taxpayers will have to pay up if the federal government, or Trump himself, doesn’t reimburse them.

Supporters of the President say he works during his trips to Mar-a-Lago, even calling it the “Winter White House.”

But the President himself had harsh words for his predecessor’s trips.

Back in 2011, Trump tweeted, “The habitual vacationer, Barack Obama, is now in Hawaii. This vacation is costing taxpayers $4 million dollars…”

During the election, Mr. Trump also told a political publication, The Hill, “I would rarely leave the White house because there’s so much work to be done. So far, President Trump has spent more than a fourth of his time in office at Mar-a-Lago.

As for New York City, the NYPD says it costs nearly $150,000 each day to protect the President and his family.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories