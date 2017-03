HOMESTEAD, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl in Florida.

A Florida missing child alert was issued for Christelyn Robertson early Sunday morning. She was last seen in Homestead.

Robertson has black hair and brown eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing a camouflage shirt, black jeans and no shoes.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Homestead police at 305-247-1535.