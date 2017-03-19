Meals on Wheels sees increase in donations

(WFLA) – Meals on Wheels has seen an increase in online donations after a proposal from the White House that would cut funding to dozens of social programs.

Meals on Wheels delivers hots and healthy meals to elderly people who have a hard time getting around. Earlier this week, the Trump Administration proposed cutting the block grant that helps fund the organization. The proposal left many across the country worried, including people in Pinellas County.

After the announcement, NBC News says online donors gave the organization more than $100,000 in just two days this week. On a regular day, the organization gets about $1,000.

Meals on Wheels says it relies heavily on those donations.

