Meals on Wheels sees increase in donations

By Published:
Marty Robertson unpacks food from the Chagrin Falls Meals on Wheels program for recipient Bernadette Winko, 90, in her Bentleyville, Ohio home. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)

(WFLA) – Meals on Wheels has seen an increase in online donations after a proposal from the White House that would cut funding to dozens of social programs.

Meals on Wheels delivers hots and healthy meals to elderly people who have a hard time getting around. Earlier this week, the Trump Administration proposed cutting the block grant that helps fund the organization. The proposal left many across the country worried, including people in Pinellas County.

After the announcement, NBC News says online donors gave the organization more than $100,000 in just two days this week. On a regular day, the organization gets about $1,000.

Meals on Wheels says it relies heavily on those donations.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s