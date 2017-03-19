Man’s body found on shore of Lake Florence

By WESH.com Published:

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) —The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found on the shore of Lake Florence, in the western part of the county. The deceased black male was found by some people around 12:20 p.m. Sunday, near Good Homes Road and Willowood Street.

The citizens notified authorities, who declared the person dead at the scene.

WESH 2 News crews are getting details from the OCSO and will have updates on WESH 2 News at 6pm, and online as we get new information.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s