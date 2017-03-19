Man’s body found on shore of Lake Florence

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) —The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found on the shore of Lake Florence, in the western part of the county. The deceased black male was found by some people around 12:20 p.m. Sunday, near Good Homes Road and Willowood Street.

The citizens notified authorities, who declared the person dead at the scene.

WESH 2 News crews are getting details from the OCSO and will have updates on WESH 2 News at 6pm, and online as we get new information.

