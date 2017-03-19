Man shot during argument in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in St. Petersburg say a man may have life-threatening injuries after a shooting during an argument.

According to police, the argument started at the Wawa on 22nd Avenue North. A man in his forties was on his bicycle, arguing with a man in his fifties.

Officers say the man on the bicycle then left, heading east. The other man then got into his car and headed in the same direction.

According to investigators, the two started arguing again when the man in the car stopped at a red light and the man on the bike rode up to him. During that argument, police say the man in the car took out a handgun and shot the man on the bicycle.

The victim was taken to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

Police say the other man stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.