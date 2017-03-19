Man shot during argument in St. Petersburg

By Published:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in St. Petersburg say a man may have life-threatening injuries after a shooting during an argument.

According to police, the argument started at the Wawa on 22nd Avenue North. A man in his forties was on his bicycle, arguing with a man in his fifties.

Officers say the man on the bicycle then left, heading east. The other man then got into his car and headed in the same direction.

According to investigators, the two started arguing again when the man in the car stopped at a red light and the man on the bike rode up to him. During that argument, police say the man in the car took out a handgun and shot the man on the bicycle.

The victim was taken to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

Police say the other man stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s