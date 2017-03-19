Man arrested for White House bomb threat said he was testing Secret Service

By Published:
The White House. FILE/ AP

WASHINGTON (WFLA) —The Virginia man arrested for making a false bomb threat at the White House said he was testing the Secret Service, according to a NBC News report.

Sean Patrick Keoughan, 29 drove a 2017 Chevy Impala to the security checkpoint on at 15th St. and E St. NW and told security agents he had a “bomb in the trunk,” according to Washington Metropolitan police.

He then shouted, “This is a test!” before agents tackled him to the ground.

Authorities discovered the vehicle he was driving had been stolen and was registered in Indiana.

Keoughan was charged with making false bomb threats and unauthorized used of a vehicle.

The Secret Service is reportedly ramping up security following the incident.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s