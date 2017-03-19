Man arrested for White House bomb threat said he was testing Secret Service

WASHINGTON (WFLA) —The Virginia man arrested for making a false bomb threat at the White House said he was testing the Secret Service, according to a NBC News report.

Sean Patrick Keoughan, 29 drove a 2017 Chevy Impala to the security checkpoint on at 15th St. and E St. NW and told security agents he had a “bomb in the trunk,” according to Washington Metropolitan police.

He then shouted, “This is a test!” before agents tackled him to the ground.

Authorities discovered the vehicle he was driving had been stolen and was registered in Indiana.

Keoughan was charged with making false bomb threats and unauthorized used of a vehicle.

The Secret Service is reportedly ramping up security following the incident.

