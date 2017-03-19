Louisiana sheriff’s deputy shot, killed while on-duty

By Published:

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy in Louisiana is dead after being shot near a movie theater in Baton Rouge, police said Sunday.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputy Shawn T. Anderson was rushed to the hospital after being shot while on duty late Saturday, spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said in a news release. Anderson, 43, was conducting an investigation with another deputy at a strip mall near the AMC movie theater when the shooting occurred.

“Our hearts are broken as we grieve for one of our brothers,” Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said.

Louisiana State Police spokesman Bryan Lee told local media outlets that the deputies were not responding to a call for service.

A suspect was shot and injured and taken to a hospital. The condition of the suspect was unavailable.

Anderson began working at the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office in 1999. He was presented the Life Saving Award in 2010 for saving the life of a woman on Old Mississippi River bridge and recognized for serving more than sixty high-risk warrants in 2013 as part of a SWAT team with no injuries or shots fired. He also delivered a baby on the side of the road last year.

Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Police Chief Carl Dabadie asked for prayers for Anderson’s family.

“I think we are a very praying community and I think that thoughts and prayers are needed here and we come together just like we always do and always have,” Dabadie added. “There’s no doubt we won’t here, also.”

The New Orleans Advocate quoted Hicks as saying the Louisiana State Police would conduct the investigation.

Authorities did not release the identity of the suspect.

The deputy was taken from Ochsner Medical Center shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday with a procession of law enforcement vehicles.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the family and friends of the fallen deputy and all the brave men and women in law enforcement who risk their own safety every single day to protect the communities they serve,” said Corey Amundson, acting U.S. attorney. “We will devote whatever federal law enforcement resources are necessary to ensure that justice is served.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s