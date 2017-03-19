Intoxicated shooting suspect killed by officers after high-speed crash in Volusia County

By WESH.com Published: Updated:

DELAND, Fla. (WESH)— A man who fired shots in DeLand Sunday evening was killed by law enforcement gunfire after he fled and crashed into another vehicle. The incident began around 5:20 p.m., in the northeastern part of DeLand.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood and Acting DeLand Police Chief Randel Henderson briefed news crews on what happened. They said the man, who was going through a divorce, fired shots at the law office where his wife works. No one was injured at that scene, 919 Biscayne Blvd.

Witnesses called 911 to say the man was drunk, suicidal, and in possession of multiple firearms. He fled the scene in a dark Mercedes, reportedly reaching 100 mph. Volusia deputies and DeLand Police officers tried to catch the suspect, and used stop sticks to flatten some of the fleeing car’s tires.

About a mile away, the suspect crashed at high speed into a pickup. The truck was occupied by a couple who were leaving the Lowe’s store at Old Daytona Road and Amelia Ave. The couple in the pickup were able to walk away from the crash, and were taken to a hospital to be checked.

After the crash, officers repeatedly ordered the suspect to drop his gun. Instead of doing that, he appeared to be reloading his gun and made a move, leading two deputies and one DeLand officer to shoot the suspect. A witness told WESH 2 News he heard about 15 gunshots. The suspect was dead in his Mercedes.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the police use of deadly force. The names of the suspect and officers involved are not being released at this time. The officers, per policy, have temporarily been placed on paid leave.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s