FHP: Driver killed after losing control of SUV in Hillsborough County

By Published: Updated:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol officers say a man was killed Sunday morning after losing control of his car in Hillsborough County.

According to the FHP crash report, the 24-year-old man was driving south on the access road to US Route 301 from Interstate 75 when it happened.

Investigators say the driver lost control, went off the road and flipped over. The crash report says the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and was ejected from his SUV. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers do not know what caused the driver to lose control.

FHP is not releasing the man’s name at this point.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s