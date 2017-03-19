FHP: Driver killed after losing control of SUV in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol officers say a man was killed Sunday morning after losing control of his car in Hillsborough County.

According to the FHP crash report, the 24-year-old man was driving south on the access road to US Route 301 from Interstate 75 when it happened.

Investigators say the driver lost control, went off the road and flipped over. The crash report says the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and was ejected from his SUV. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers do not know what caused the driver to lose control.

FHP is not releasing the man’s name at this point.

