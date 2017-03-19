Djokovic withdraws from Miami Open because of elbow injury

MIAMI (AP) — Six-time champion Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the upcoming Miami Open because of a lingering right elbow injury.

In a statement Sunday, Djokovic said the injury has bothered him for months and worsened in the past week. He beat Kei Nishikori in last year’s final.

Djokovic’s most recent match was a loss to Nick Kyrgios in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, on Wednesday.

No. 1-ranked Andy Murray withdrew from the Miami Open on Saturday because of a right elbow injury. Eight-time champion Serena Williams will skip the tournament due to a left knee injury.

Among those expected to play are Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Angelique Kerber and Venus Williams. The tournament begins Tuesday.

___

This story has been corrected to show Djokovic’s most recent loss was at the BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories