Djokovic withdraws from Miami Open because of elbow injury

MIAMI (AP) — Six-time champion Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the upcoming Miami Open because of a lingering right elbow injury.
In a statement Sunday, Djokovic said the injury has bothered him for months and worsened in the past week. He beat Kei Nishikori in last year’s final.
Djokovic’s most recent match was a loss to Nick Kyrgios in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, on Wednesday.
No. 1-ranked Andy Murray withdrew from the Miami Open on Saturday because of a right elbow injury. Eight-time champion Serena Williams will skip the tournament due to a left knee injury.
Among those expected to play are Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Angelique Kerber and Venus Williams. The tournament begins Tuesday.
This story has been corrected to show Djokovic’s most recent loss was at the BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday.
