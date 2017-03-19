49ers great Dwight Clark from ‘The Catch’ announces he has ALS

Former wide receiver Dwight Clark is shown before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Chicago Bears in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2014. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

CAPITOLA, Calif. (WFLA) —San Francisco 49ers legend Dwight Clark took to Twitter on Sunday to announce he has Lou Gehrig’s disease.

The former wide receiver started feeling weakness in his hand almost two years ago and underwent months of testing and treatment.

 

“There is no test that will positively diagnose you with ALS. You have to eliminate the possibility of all other diseases and disorders and then wait to see what additional symptoms you develop,” he wrote in a letter on DebartoloHoldings.com.

Clark said his former teammates have reached out to him to express their support.

The two-time Super Bowl winner played for the 49ers from 1979 to 1987 and is best known for “The Catch”, a winning touchdown pass from Joe Montana in the 1981 NFC Championship Game that played between the 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys at Candlestick Park, which helped the team nab the championship title.

 

