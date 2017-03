SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman with dementia.

Deputies say Lidia Dalia Jacynicz was last seen around 7:30 Friday night walking from her home in North Port, in the area of Warm Mineral Springs.

Jacynicz has gray and black hair with brown eyes, and is about 5’2”. Deputies do not know what she was wearing when she was last seen.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office at (941) 861-4260.