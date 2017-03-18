Wife of teacher who kidnapped student pleads for husband to turn himself in

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WFLA) — The wife of a Tennessee kidnapping suspect believed to have taken his 15 year-old student, is begging her husband to “do the right thing” and come home.

Jill Cummins spoke at a news conference at the Maury County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, as authorities announced they are charging her husband, Tad Cummins, 50 with aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor.

An AMBER alert remains in effect for the student, Elizabeth Thomas, who was last seen on Monday at a Shoney’s restauraunt in Columbia, Tennessee.

At the news conference Friday, Jill Cummins told reporters she had no clue her husband was involved in any activity that would lead to Thomas’ kidnapping.

“My heart breaks for her family of Beth Thomas. I want you home just as much as the rest of you, but I’m also very worried about Tad.”

She then spoke directly to her husband, saying, “Tad, this is not you. This is not who you are. We can help you get through this, no matter how far you’ve gone or what’s happening right now, God’s grace is efficient through you, and he wants you to come home. Your family wants their poppy back. Please do the right thing and turn yourself in to the police and bring Beth home.”

Authorities believe the suspect, Tad Cummins, “may have been abusing his role as a teacher to groom this vulnerable young girl for some time in an effort to lure and potentially sexually exploit her.”

Thomas was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings. She is a 15-year-old blonde, white female with hazel eyes. She is 5’5” tall, weighing 120 lbs.

Cummins is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, 6′ tall and weighs approximately 200 lbs.

He was last seen driving a silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee tag 976-ZPT and may be carrying two handguns, according to authorities. Anyone who spots the vehicle and verifies the license plate should call 911.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts has been urged to contact 1-800-TBI-FIND.

