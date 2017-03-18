Vice president in Florida to promote GOP health care law

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to appear in Florida with Gov. Rick Scott and address the Republican plan to replace the Affordable Care Act.

Pence and Scott are to appear on Saturday in Jacksonville in a “listening session” with small businesses.

The vice president is expected to talk about President Donald Trump’s economic agenda and to focus on efforts to replace the health care law enacted under former President Barack Obama.

The Republican health care plan would kill much of the current law, including tax penalties for people who don’t buy insurance and Medicaid expansion.

The GOP’s bill has been met with opposition, including from the party’s own members, but President Trump on Friday agreed to new Medicaid curbs that increased support among some House Republicans.

