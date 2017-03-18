Top 8 videos of the week on WFLA.com

By Published:
NBC

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —An Amtrak train blasts commuters with snow; thousands of local homes sit on contaminated land; a man discovers the scene of his girlfriend’s deadly crash; the world awaits the birth of a baby giraffe.

These are the top eight videos on WFLA.com this week.

8. WATCH: Yes, this is a real house completely encased in ice

7. Gay couple threatened to be kicked out of Ohio pizzeria for being affectionate

6. Large number of alumni from a Bradenton high school battling cancer

5.  WATCH:  Eaglet E9 leaves the nest!  

4. TRAGEDY:  Boyfriend discovered scene of girlfriend’s deadly crash minutes after it happened

3. Viral video shows Amtrak train blast commuters with avalanche of snow

2. WATCH:  Animal park awaits birth of baby giraffe

1. Target 8: Thousands of Polk Co. homes sit on contaminated land, lawsuit claims

 

