Tampa man sentenced for punching federal official

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —A Tampa man will spend 41 months behind bars for punching a federal official last year.

Quentin Cephus, 30 was convicted of forcibly assaulting and inflicting bodily injury on a federal official who was conducting an audit at the Hillsborough County Residential Re-entry Center in February 2016.

Cephus, a resident at the center approached the victim and punched him in the face with a closed fist. He later spat in the official’s face, according to the FBI.

He faced a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison and on Friday, a district judge sentenced Cephus to three years and five months.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories