Tampa man sentenced for punching federal official

By Published:
The Sam Gibbons U.S. Courthouse in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —A Tampa man will spend 41 months behind bars for punching a federal official last year.

Quentin Cephus, 30 was convicted of forcibly assaulting and inflicting bodily injury on a federal official who was conducting an audit at the Hillsborough County Residential Re-entry Center in February 2016.

Cephus, a resident at the center approached the victim and punched him in the face with a closed fist. He later spat in the official’s face, according to the FBI.

He faced a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison and on Friday, a district judge sentenced Cephus to three years and five months.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s