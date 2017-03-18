Tampa man sentenced for punching federal official

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —A Tampa man will spend 41 months behind bars for punching a federal official last year.
Quentin Cephus, 30 was convicted of forcibly assaulting and inflicting bodily injury on a federal official who was conducting an audit at the Hillsborough County Residential Re-entry Center in February 2016.
Cephus, a resident at the center approached the victim and punched him in the face with a closed fist. He later spat in the official’s face, according to the FBI.
He faced a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison and on Friday, a district judge sentenced Cephus to three years and five months.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Firefighters battle flames at Ybor Resort and Spa for second time in a week
- Woman with dementia missing in Sarasota County
- Police: Man killed after seizing Paris airport soldier’s gun
- Hillsborough Co. detectives warn residents after two armed kidnappings
- Endangered black rhino calf born at Pittsburgh zoo