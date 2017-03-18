Suspect shot by deputy in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies was involved in a shooting Friday night while responding to a call.

According to investigators, deputies were called to Hamlet Drive in Englewood around 8:30 p.m. after a woman called and said a man assaulted her. She also said the man had a weapon and was suicidal.

Responding deputies saw the suspect outside of the home with the weapon when they arrived. During a confrontation, the sheriff’s office said a deputy shot him.

The man was taken to the hospital, but his injury is not life-threatening, according to the sheriff’s office. No one else was injured.

