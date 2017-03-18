Senator Marco Rubio begins Middle East visit

WASHINGTON (WFLA)—Senator Marco Rubio is touring the Middle East this weekend on an official “oversight” visit.

“This weekend, I am in the Middle East on an official visit conducting oversight of U.S. programs abroad as a member of the Senate’s Select Committee on Intelligence,” he wrote this morning on Facebook. “I just concluded my visit to Beirut, Lebanon, where I met with Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri and government officials to discuss regional security.”

“I stressed to our Lebanese partners the importance of cracking down on the terrorist group Hezbollah. Prime Minister Al-Hariri and I discussed ways to address Hezbollah’s threat to regional stability, and the necessity of helping to build the capability of the Lebanese Armed Forces to confront terrorist threats,” the senator added.

“As always, I continue to be impressed by the work of Americans who serve abroad in our Beirut embassy and throughout the world as members of the Foreign Service. It is critical that we support their work in advancing our interests, as well as the goals of our international assistance programs.”

“I was also honored to visit the Beirut Memorial, a tribute to the 241 U.S. service personnel, including 220 Marines, who lost their lives in the 1983 Beirut barracks bombing. While I was there, I remembered those who were killed during this terrorist attack orchestrated by Hezbollah and prayed for their families. They continue to be in our thoughts and prayers.”

The Florida republican is a member of the Senate Foreign Relations committee.

He’ll be in the Middle East the rest of the week for sit-downs with diplomatic officials from Qatar and Iraq and U.S. military personnel.

