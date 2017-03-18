Rock and roll legend Chuck Berry dead at 90

ST. LOUIS (WFLA)—Rock ‘n’ roll visionary Chuck Berry has died at age 90, according to the St. Charles County Police Department.

“The St. Charles County Police Department sadly confirms the death of Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr., better known as legendary musician Chuck Berry,” the department wrote. “The family requests privacy during this time of bereavement.”

Berry was known for a series of rock hits in the 1950’s, including “Johnny B. Goode.”

His other memorable songs include “Roll Over Beethoven,” “Maybellene” and “You Never Can Tell.”

Berry was a fundamental progenitor of 1960s bands like The Rolling Stones, The Beatles and The Beach Boys.

He was indicted into the Rock and Roll Hall of fame in 1986, the year it opened.

