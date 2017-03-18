Osceola County school bus driver faces child porn charges

ST. CLOUD Fla. (WESH) — Tips about child pornography: that’s what detectives with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office say led them to arrest a school bus driver.

Sheriff’s investigators are not giving details about those tips, other than telling WESH 2 that detectives were told Jonathan Widows, 24, was downloading illegal and inappropriate images of children.

The accusation launched an investigation and led authorities to Widows’ home.

There, according to a sheriff’s official, deputies seized electronic devices that had 10 pornographic images of pre-adolescent children.

Widows was immediately placed under arrest.

An Osceola County School District spokeswoman told WESH 2 News that district officials then immediately began the process of terminating Widows’ employment, which was still in the probationary stage, based on the allegations against him.

He had been working for the district since November as a substitute bus driver.

Widows was booked on 10 counts of possession of child pornography. He was booked into the Osceola County Jail on $50,000 bond, where hours later he bonded out.

