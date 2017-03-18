Orange County acupuncturist accused of sexual battery

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — An Orange County acupuncturist was arrested, accused of sexually assaulting a patient. The sheriff’s office announced the arrest of Min Chung Tsai, 58. OCSO spokesman Jeff Williamson said a female patient went to the Compassion Acupuncture and Herbal Clinic, 2740 South Ferncreek Ave in December, and again on March 13, and was the victim of some type of sexual battery.

Tsai is charged with two counts of sexual battery, and one count of battery. He was booked into the Orange County Jail at 11:24 p.m. Friday. He is scheduled to face a judge Saturday, to have the charges read to him, to set bond, and to appoint a defense lawyer for him, if needed. He is initially being held without bond. Records show his current charges are for offenses on March 13, and he has not yet been charged for any acts in December.

Williamson’s statement said “Sex Crimes detectives believe there might be other victims and are asking them to come forward.” Anyone with information on any possible cases involving Tsai is asked to call the sheriff’s office, or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

 

